WASHINGTON, Sept 10 The Obama administration
will begin discussions with the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday
on Russia's proposal to place Syria's chemical weapons under
international control, a White House official said.
President Barack Obama spoke by phone earlier with French
President Francois Holland and British Prime Minister David
Cameron about the Russian proposal.
"They agreed to work closely together, and in consultation
with Russia and China, to explore seriously the viability of the
Russian proposal to put all Syrian chemical weapons and related
materials fully under international control in order to ensure
their verifiable and enforceable destruction," the White House
offical said.
"These efforts will begin today at the United Nations, and
will include a discussion on elements of a potential U.N.
Security Council Resolution," the official said in a statement.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Caren Bohan)