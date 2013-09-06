ST. PETERSBURG, Sept 6 President Barack Obama on
Friday declined to speculate whether he would go ahead with a
military strike in Syria if Congress votes against authorizing
it, saying he would try to convince Americans and lawmakers of
the need to act against the goverment of President Bashar
al-Assad.
"I put it before Congress because I could not honestly claim
that the threat posed by Assad's use of chemical weapons on
innocent civilians and women and children posed an imminent,
direct threat to the United States," Obama said in a news
conference at the G20 summit in St. Petersburg.
If there had been a direct threat to the United States or
allies, Obama said he would have taken action without consulting
Congress.
(Reporting by Steve Holland, Roberta Rampton, Mark Felsenthal;
Editing by Doina Chiacu)