BEIRUT, April 23 Syria said on Tuesday the
European Union had no right to buy crude oil from the
opposition, after the EU eased an embargo to help those fighting
President Bashar al-Assad.
In a letter to the United Nations Security Council, Syria
said no party "can take any measure that would prejudice the
sovereign rights of states over their natural resources ... for
the benefit of the opposition ... which represents foreign
interests."
Rebel fighters are in control of most oil producing regions
of Syria but their ranks are divided and some rebel groups have
fought with local tribes over resources in the country's
oil-rich east.
Government air strikes will also hamper any attempt to
export oil by the Western-backed Syrian National Council
umbrella group which has failed to elect a provisional
government, badly needed to oversee possible sales.
The latest U.S. government data indicate oil production in
Syria was 153,000 barrels per day in October 2012, a nearly 60
percent decline from March 2011.
