AMSTERDAM, Sept 21 Syria has disclosed all the information on its chemical weapons that was expected by an agreed Saturday deadline, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said.

The disclosure is a crucial stage in the process that should lead to the weapons' destruction. Syria is believed to possess about 1,000 tonnes of toxins, and has agreed to destroy them under a joint Russian-U.S. proposal designed to avert a U.S. military strike on Syria.

"The Technical Secretariat is currently reviewing the information received," a statement on the OPCW website said.