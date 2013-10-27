BEIRUT Oct 27 Syria has submitted a declaration
of its chemical weapons programme and a plan to eliminate them
to the world's chemical weapons watchdog, the organisation said
on Sunday, meeting the first major deadline of the destruction
plan.
Under a deal struck by the United States and Russia, the
Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) sent
experts to Syria after a sarin gas attack killed more than 1,400
people near Damascus in August.
The experts, supported by the United Nations, aim to oversee
destruction of chemical weapons production and mixing equipment
in Syria by Nov. 1, and deal with all chemical weapons materials
by the end of June 2014.
On Thursday, "the Syrian Arab Republic submitted to the OPCW
its formal initial declaration covering its chemical weapons
programme" which "includes a general plan of destruction for
consideration by the OPCW Executive Council", the watchdog said
in a statement on Sunday.
"Syria's submission is in line with the deadline," it said.
The OPCW, which won the Nobel Peace Prize this month, did
not give details of Syria's arsenal, which is estimated at
around 1,000 tonnes of chemical agents.
The OPCW deployment under a U.N. mandate helped avert a U.S.
strike against President Bashar al-Assad, who is fighting an
insurgency that started in 2011 when his forces cracked down on
peaceful pro-democracy protests.
While the world's worst chemical weapons attack in 25 years
may not be repeated in Syria after the arsenal has been
destroyed, both Assad's forces and rebels continue to kill with
conventional weapons daily.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Alison Williams)