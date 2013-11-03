* International envoy says no preconditions for peace talks
* Syria opposition says Iran must not attend
* Opposition calls for more weapons
By Yasmine Saleh and Ayman Samir
CAIRO, Nov 3 The Syrian opposition set terms on
Sunday for attending peace talks to end the Syrian civil war, in
a move that throws the proposed conference into further
confusion after the international envoy said there should be no
preconditions.
The long-delayed talks - known as Geneva 2 - are meant to
bring Syria's warring sides to the negotiating table, but have
been repeatedly delayed because of disputes between world
powers, divisions among the opposition and irreconcilable
positions of Assad and the rebels.
Syrian National Coalition President Ahmad Jarba said the
opposition would not attend unless there was a clear timeframe
for President Bashar al-Assad to leave power. He also said they
could not accept the presence of Iran.
"We have decided not to enter Geneva talks unless it is with
dignity, and unless there is a successful transfer of power with
a specific timeframe, and without the occupier Iran at the
negotiating table," Jarba told an Arab League emergency meeting
of foreign minister in Cairo.
Lakhdar Brahimi, the international envoy for Syria, has said
he hoped the conference could still be held in the next few
weeks despite obstacles.
Though he had in the past said he thought Assad would not be
part of a transitional government that Geneva 2 would attempt to
install, he said on Friday that his opinions had no bearing on
the parametres for the conference.
There is also discord among world powers over whether Iran
should be invited to the talks. Tehran has said it is ready to
come and Brahimi says the U.N. preferred that Iran attend but
there had been no agreement on that yet.
A senior State Department official, speaking ahead of U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry's visit to Cairo and Riyadh, said
the top U.S. diplomat would make clear to the Saudis that Iran
would not be welcome to attend the Syria peace talks unless it
endorsed a past agreement that would see Assad give up power.
"Iran has not done that, and without that even we couldn't
consider the possibility of their participating," the official
added, stressing: "It is a question of just making sure they
understand the details of how firm our position is."
CALL FOR WEAPONS
In Cairo, an Arab League draft communique called on the
Syrian opposition to attend the conference.
"It (Arab League) decided to call on all sides of the Syrian
opposition under the leadership of the Syrian National Coalition
... to accelerate the formation of the negotiating delegation".
In Cairo, Jarba urged world powers to supply Syrians
fighting Assad with weapons in the conflict that has so far
claimed the lives of more than 100,000 people.
"We demand a clear decision on supplying the Syrian people
with weapons to fight the hostility which gets worse hour by
hour ... We guarantee that these weapons will not fall into the
wrong hands."
The growing influence of radical Islamist fighters and the
disarray of rebel forces have made Western powers wary of
intervening directly in the civil war by supplying weapons or
troops.
While some rebel tensions stem from contrasting ideological
outlooks, most infighting centres around rival claims over the
control of territory, smuggling and other spoils of war.
Arab and Western officials have said that international
powers were unlikely to meet their goal of holding the
conference in November.
Even if Jarba were to attend the Geneva 2 meetings, he has
no authority over the rebel brigades battling to overthrow
Assad.
The main rebel brigades have announced their opposition to
the conference if it does not result in Assad's removal.