ISTANBUL Jan 5 Former Syrian prime minister
Riyad Hijab is running for the leadership of the Western-backed
political opposition in a bid to make the fractious rebel
movement more credible ahead of political peace talks.
The Syrian National Coalition is seeking to strengthen its
position ahead of talks dubbed 'Geneva 2' and scheduled for Jan.
22, as its rebel forces contend with attacks from groups linked
to al Qaeda as well as a newly formed and increasingly
aggressive Islamic Front.
Hijab, who defected to Jordan with his family in August
2012, will run against incumbent Ahmad Al-Jarba, whose six-month
term ended last month, the media office of the Syrian National
Coalition said.
"He has a real chance of winning and his experience as
Syria's prime minister will help us in the political process,"
one senior coalition member said before Hijab's candidacy was
officially announced.
President Bashar al-Assad appointed Hijab, a former
agriculture minister, as prime minister in June 2012 after a
parliamentary election that authorities said was a step towards
political reform but opponents dismissed as a sham.
The 47-year-old Hijab is from Deir al-Zor province in
eastern Syria.
His defection prompted the White House to say the regime was
crumbling from within, but almost a year and a half later
government forces, backed by Shi'ite fighters from Iraq and
Lebanon's Hezbollah militia, have pushed back rebels around
Damascus and in central Syria.
More than 100,000 people have died and millions have been
displaced in the almost three-year conflict.
Hijab was not a member of the coalition until Sunday when he
replaced his representative, Abdo Hussam al-Din, in the group.
Elections were also set to take place for three vice
presidents and a secretary general.
