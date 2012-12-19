* Up to 360 Dutch troops to operate two Patriot batteries
* United States, Germany also sending anti-missile systems
* Mission to start in January along Turkish-Syrian border
By Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM, Dec 19 Some of the Dutch troops due
to man Patriot missile batteries on Turkey's border with Syria
are inadequately trained in the weapon systems, largely due to
spending cuts, a trade union official said on Wednesday.
The Dutch Defence Ministry denied the assertion.
Turkey asked NATO for Patriots, designed to intercept
aircraft or missiles, in November to bolster security after
fighting in Syria spilled into Turkish territory.
Next month up to 360 Dutch army and air force troops will be
posted on the border, near where Syrian rebels have battled
government troops backed by combat jets and helicopters.
The United States, Germany and the Netherlands are the only
three NATO members with advanced Patriot missile technology.
As many as 400 German personnel, 170 of them Patriot missile
specialists, are going to Turkey, while the United States is
sending 400. No concerns have been raised about the training
levels of the German and U.S. units to be deployed.
"About 20 percent of those going have no experience with
these systems," said Wim van den Burg, chairman of AFPM, the
largest military trade union, referring to the Dutch.
"There are concerns that they will not be ready when the
situation heats up and they need to use these rockets."
The Dutch merged the air force and the army last year and
Defence Ministry spokesman Jos van der Leij said the army
soldiers had received sufficient training for the purpose.
"We would not send out our people on a mission without
proper training," he said. "The army personnel have been trained
in using air defence systems. The people sitting at the controls
of these systems have been trained to do that."
But Van den Burg, whose union represents roughly 25,000
Dutch personnel, said none of the army troops on the mission had
actually fired a Patriot missile, unlike their air force
counterparts. That has led to worries that they will not stand
up to the pressure of working in a conflict zone, he said.
"The consequences could be grave if they are unable to use
the systems when the time comes and they are really needed. That
would be morally unjustifiable," he said.
Van den Burg blamed deep government spending cuts for the
alleged training deficiencies and for what he said was pressure
on troops to go on longer field deployments.
The stationing of Dutch, German and American Patriot
batteries in Turkey has angered neighbouring Iran, whose
military chief told an Iranian news agency at the weekend that
it risks escalating the Syrian conflict into a world war.
(Additional reporting by Sabine Siebold and Phil Stewart;
Editing by Alistair Lyon)