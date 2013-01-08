* Dutch defence chief says modern anti-missile systems not a
luxury
* European armed forces under pressure from cuts
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Jan 8 Sending Patriot missiles to
Turkey has a hidden benefit for Europe's shrinking armed forces:
it helps them to justify expensive and little-used weapons
systems at a time when their governments are slashing military
spending.
The German and Dutch armies have both held media
opportunities to show off their deployment of two Patriot
missile batteries and up to 400 personnel each in response to
Turkey's request for NATO to bolster security along its 900-km
(560-mile) border with Syria.
Syrian shells have repeatedly landed inside Turkish
territory during the 21-month insurgency against President
Bashar al-Assad, drawing Turkish retaliation and fanning fears
that the Syrian civil war could spread.
The Patriots, anti-missile systems intended to counter any
threat from Syrian Scud missiles, will guard three southeastern
Turkish cities. The United States is also sending a pair of
batteries; all are expected to be operational by February.
The deployment provides the Europeans with the perfect
argument that there is a need for their sophisticated systems
and highly-trained operators, sending a signal to austerity-hit
governments that might be seeking further defence cuts.
"It does show that a capacity like this is relevant," said
General Tom Middendorp, commander of the Dutch armed forces.
Ballistic missiles and laser technology pose a growing
threat, he told reporters as the Dutch Patriots set off for
Turkey on trucks on Monday. "Having modern missile defence
systems at our disposal is therefore by no means a luxury,"
Governments across Western Europe, wrestling with an
economic crisis and ballooning budget deficits, have already
slashed defence spending, a politically easier target than
social services, particularly as Europe faces no pressing
military threat.
U.S. CONCERN
The Dutch government said in April 2011 it would cut 12,000
Defence Ministry jobs and scale back its fleet of tanks and
fighter jets to save 1 billion euros.
Even relatively prosperous Germany is cutting its military
as it moves from a conscript to a professional army. It is
halving its current total of 24 Patriot batteries.
Washington has voiced concern about the growing chasm in
capabilities between the U.S. military and its European allies.
Edward Hunt, a defence expert at IHS Jane's Consulting, said
the Patriots were "probably less likely to be used than maybe
infantry equipment or reconnaissance aircraft or transport
aircraft or naval vessels, which are used almost constantly. The
missiles are only used in extremis or as a deterrent".
But he warned that if governments got rid of them, "you also
lose all the skills and capabilities of the crew and that takes
a lot longer to get back into readiness".
Patriots, which can be used to intercept aircraft, ballistic
missiles, cruise missiles or drones, do not come cheap.
The U.S. administration notified the U.S. Congress last July
of a possible sale to Kuwait of 60 Patriot PAC-3 missiles and
associated gear in a deal worth up to $4.2 billion.
Raytheon is the prime contractor for the Patriot
system and Lockheed Martin produces the PAC-3 missile.
The Dutch military, at least, has never fired a Patriot in
anger. "We have done several operations - in Turkey twice and
Israel once - but it was never needed to fire a missile,"
Middendorp said.