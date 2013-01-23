* Dutch to have Patriot batteries in place first
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Jan 23 The first Patriot missile
batteries being sent by NATO countries to defend Turkey from
possible attack from Syria are expected to be in place and ready
for use this weekend, a senior NATO officer said on Wednesday.
The United States, Germany and the Netherlands are each
sending two Patriot batteries and up to 400 soldiers to operate
them after Ankara asked NATO for help to beef up its air
defences against possible missile attack from Syria.
Some Syrian shells have landed inside Turkish territory
during the 22-month uprising against President Bashar al-Assad,
prompting Turkish retaliation.
NATO says several Scud missiles fired by the Syrian army at
rebels have landed near the Turkish border.
The six Patriot batteries are being stationed around three
southeastern Turkish cities and NATO says they will protect 3.5
million Turks from missile attack.
The Dutch army will be the first to have some of its
Patriots in place and that is expected to happen this weekend,
said British Brigadier-General Gary Deakin, director of the
Strategic Operations Centre at Supreme Headquarters Allied
Powers Europe, which oversees NATO military operations.
All the Patriot batteries are expected to be in place and
operational by the end of January, he told a news briefing at
NATO headquarters.
"We expect to have an initial operating capability this
weekend, that is what we are aiming at ... The first units will
arrive on station, they will plug in to the NATO command and
control network and they will be then ready to defend the
population," Deakin said.
Initial plans are for the Patriot batteries to stay in
Turkey for at least a year, he said.
CRITICISM
Syria has called the deployment of the Patriot batteries
"provocative" while Iran and Russia, which have supported Syria
throughout the uprising, have criticised NATO's decision, saying
the Patriot deployment would intensify the conflict.
Turkey and NATO have strongly denied the Patriot missiles
are a precursor to a no-fly zone that Syrian rebels have been
requesting to help them hold territory against a government with
overwhelming firepower from the air.
The Patriot missile batteries and their operators have been
arriving in Turkey over recent weeks by sea and air.
Each Patriot battery has between four and six missile
launchers and each launcher has up to 16 missiles.
All six Patriot batteries will be connected directly to
allied air command in Ramstein, Germany.
The Ramstein command and control centre receives
intelligence about missile firings in Syria and will alert the
Patriot batteries to any missile launch. The Patriot batteries
will then watch the arcs of the missiles and react if they
threaten a Turkish city.
(Editing by Rex Merrifield and Jon Hemming)