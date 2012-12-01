CAIRO Dec 1 Syria's newly formed opposition coalition said on Saturday it may allow an international peacekeeping force into Syria if President Bashar al-Assad and his allies leave power.

Coalition spokesman Walid al-Bunni, asked about statements by U.N. mediator Lakhdar Brahimi that any ceasefire would only hold if it was overseen by a peacekeeping mission, said the opposition could accept such a deployment if Assad leaves power first.