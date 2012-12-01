GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares eke out 19-mth high, dollar holds firm
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
CAIRO Dec 1 Syria's newly formed opposition coalition said on Saturday it may allow an international peacekeeping force into Syria if President Bashar al-Assad and his allies leave power.
Coalition spokesman Walid al-Bunni, asked about statements by U.N. mediator Lakhdar Brahimi that any ceasefire would only hold if it was overseen by a peacekeeping mission, said the opposition could accept such a deployment if Assad leaves power first.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
Feb 13 TMX Group Ltd posted a net profit for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss in the year-ago period, boosted by cost cuts.
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet