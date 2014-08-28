UNITED NATIONS Aug 28 A group of 43 U.N.
peacekeepers in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights have been
detained by militants fighting the Syrian army and the world
body is working to secure their release, the United Nations said
on Thursday.
"During a period of increased fighting beginning yesterday
between armed elements and Syrian Arab Armed Forces within the
area of separation in the Golan Heights, 43 peacekeepers from
the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) were
detained early this morning by an armed group in the vicinity of
Al Qunaytirah," the U.N. press office said in a statement.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)