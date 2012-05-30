BEIRUT May 30 "Terrorist groups" carried out a bomb attack on an oil pipeline in the eastern province of Deir al-Zor on Wednesday, Syria's state news agency SANA said.

It said pumping was halted to the line after the blast, which set part of the pipeline on fire, but that it was expected to resume within days following repairs. SANA reported an attack on the pipeline in the same region, Abu Hammam, last month. (Writing by Joseph Logan; Editing by Alison Williams)