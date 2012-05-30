Marathon Oil beats estimates, doubles 2017 capital budget
Feb 15 Marathon Oil Corp, a U.S. shale exploration company, on Wednesday doubled its projected capital spending for the full year, as crude prices stabilize following a two-year rout.
BEIRUT May 30 "Terrorist groups" carried out a bomb attack on an oil pipeline in the eastern province of Deir al-Zor on Wednesday, Syria's state news agency SANA said.
It said pumping was halted to the line after the blast, which set part of the pipeline on fire, but that it was expected to resume within days following repairs. SANA reported an attack on the pipeline in the same region, Abu Hammam, last month. (Writing by Joseph Logan; Editing by Alison Williams)
Feb 15 Marathon Oil Corp, a U.S. shale exploration company, on Wednesday doubled its projected capital spending for the full year, as crude prices stabilize following a two-year rout.
Feb 15 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp warned on Wednesday that pricing would be extremely competitive for the rest of year and said customer concerns about potential changes in U.S. tax policy were slowing some sales.
SINGAPORE, Feb 16 Singapore's DBS Group Holdings posted a 9 percent decline in quarterly profit and like rival OCBC booked higher provisions for bad loans, underscoring debt payment stress among firms in the city-state's oil services sector.