WARSAW Oct 5 A Polish journalist who was taken
hostage by Islamist militants in northwest Syria in July is
alive, Poland's foreign minister said on Saturday.
Marcin Suder was abducted from an opposition media office in
the rebel-held town of Saraqeb in Idlib province. He was working
alone for Polish photo agency Studio Melon.
Asked about Suder's fate Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski
told radio RMF FM, "He's alive."
He declined to give any other details.
Poland has set up a team of specialists based in Warsaw and
its embassies in the Middle East to deal with Suder's case. He
is the only Pole to have been taken hostage in the
two-and-a-half year conflict in Syria that has killed more than
100,000.
Syria is the most dangerous place in the world for
journalists, the Committee to Protect Journalists says, with at
least 39 killed and 21 kidnapped in 2012 by both rebels and
government forces.
Most kidnapped journalists have been released but several
remain missing.
