BEIRUT, July 24 A Polish journalist was taken
hostage by Islamist militants in northwest Syria on Wednesday,
opposition activists said.
Marcin Suder was abducted from an opposition media office in
the rebel-held town of Saraqeb in Idlib province, activists from
the area told Reuters.
The Polish Foreign Ministry said it had set up a team of
specialists based in Warsaw and its embassies in the Middle East
to deal with what it described as his "likely" kidnapping, but
declined to comment on whether it would send anyone into Syria.
Suder was alone in Syria on assignment for, among others,
the Polish photo agency Studio Melon, the agency said.
Paulina Okonska, Suder's fiancée, who also works with Studio
Melon, told Reuters she had exchanged emails with Suder on
Tuesday but could not confirm he had been kidnapped.
Syrian opposition activist Manhal Barish was beaten in the
raid on the office, which activists said was conducted by a
group of armed Islamists.
Moderate and hardline Islamist opposition groups have
clashed repeatedly during the more than two-year conflict that
the United Nations says has cost nearly 100,000 lives.
The militants also stole computers and money from the
office, the activists said, adding that they believed some of
the attackers were foreigners.
The Committee to Protect Journalists says Syria is the most
dangerous place in the world for journalists, with at least 39
killed and 21 kidnapped in 2012 by both rebels and government
forces. Most kidnapped journalists have been released but
several remain missing.
