* WHO says polio cases expected to spread
* Opposition aid body says polio symptoms found in 58 cases
BEIRUT Nov 25 The World Health Organization is
likely to announce more cases of polio in war-ravaged Syria this
week, a spokeswoman said on Monday, after the incurable virus
was confirmed this month in 13 children who became paralysed.
"(The outbreak) is expected to spread within the country,
which is why we need to vaccinate all Syrian children," WHO
spokeswoman Sona Bari said in an email sent to Reuters.
"This week we expect confirmation that there are more cases
of polio but I don't have the numbers yet," she said, adding
that new cases were a sign "that surveillance is working".
In Syria's first polio outbreak since 1999, the virus has
been confirmed in 13 of 22 children who became paralysed in the
northern province of Deir al-Zor. Investigations continue into
the other nine cases.
The opposition-run Assistance Coordination Unit, which
oversees humanitarian relief in Syria, said in a report seen by
Reuters that there were now 58 cases of acute flaccid paralysis,
a symptom of diseases including polio, in the country.
The report said cases had surfaced in Hama in central Syria
and in Aleppo and Idlib in the north, suggesting that the virus
was spreading.
Polio is endemic in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria
despite a 25-year-old campaign to eradicate the disease, which
can paralyse a child within hours.
Syria's immunisation rates have plummeted from more than 90
percent before the conflict to around 68 percent.
Children living in unsanitary conditions are especially
vulnerable to the virus, which spreads via faecal-oral
transmission and contaminated food and water.
More than 20 million children are to be vaccinated in Syria
and neighbouring countries over the next six months, United
Nations agencies say.
Bari said almost 2 million children in Syria had been
vaccinated, including 600,000 in contested areas of the country.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Gareth Jones)