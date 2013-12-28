(Adds background, Geneva talks in January, missing priest)
VATICAN CITY Dec 28 Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad has sent Pope Francis a private message, the Vatican
said on Saturday, without disclosing its contents.
It was the first known time Assad has sent a direct message
to the pontiff since the start of Syria's civil war in 2011.
Pope Francis has made numerous appeals for an end to the
conflict, the latest on Christmas Day.
Vatican sources said the message likely included the Syrian
government's position ahead of peace talks due to start on Jan.
22 under U.N. auspices in Geneva.
The Vatican, which has permanent observer status at the
United Nations, also has a representative to U.N. organisations
in Geneva.
The Vatican said a delegation headed by Joseph Sweid, a
Syrian minister of state, held talks in the Vatican with the
pope's secretary of state, Archbishop Pietro Parolin and his
foreign minister, Archbishop Dominique Mamberti.
"The delegation brought a message from President Assad for
the Holy Father and illustrated the position of the Syrian
government," a statement said.
Syria's civil war between forces loyal to Assad and mostly
Sunni Muslim rebels fighting to topple him has killed more than
100,000 people since March 2011.
The Vatican is also keen to have information on the fate of
Father Paolo Dall'Oglio, a Jesuit priest who supported the
rebels and disappeared in July in eastern Syria.
Francis has taken a personal interest in the Syrian
conflict.
In September he led a worldwide day of prayer for peace in
the country and sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir
Putin, who was hosting the G20 summit, telling world powers that
any military solution in Syria would be a "futile pursuit".
Putin was opposed to U.S. President Barack Obama's plan to
use air strikes to punish Assad for a chemical weapons attack
which the West blamed on the Syrian government.
Assad's government denied it was responsible and the air
strikes never took place following Syria's agreement to
dismantle it chemical weapons.
