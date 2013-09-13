By Alexei Anishchuk
BISHKEK, Sept 13 Russian President Vladimir
Putin on Friday welcomed Syria's announcement that it had joined
a global anti-chemical weapons treaty, saying it showed Damascus
was serious in its intention to resolve conflict in the country.
Syria became a full member of the global anti-chemical
weapons treaty on Thursday, the country's U.N. envoy said, a
move that the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had
promised as part of a Russian plan to avoid U.S. strikes.
"I believe we should welcome such a decision," Putin told a
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.
"(It) is an important step towards the resolution of the
Syrian crisis, this confirms the serious intention of our Syrian
partners to follow this path."
Syria agreed to the plan brokered by Russia, its most
powerful ally, to transfer its chemical arms to international
custody after Washington threatened military strikes over a gas
attack on Aug. 21 that it attributes to government forces.
China's President Xi Jinping threw his weight behind the
Russian initiative and the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in an a
statement released almost simultaneously that it welcomed
Damascus's move to join the anti-chemical arms convention.
Both Russia and China have blocked successive U.N. Security
Council resolutions aimed at pressuring Assad to end violence
that has killed more than 100,000 in the more than
two-and-a-half year-long conflict.