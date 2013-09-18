AMMAN, Sept 18 A rebel group affiliated with al
Qaeda overran a Syrian town near the border with Turkey on
Wednesday after fighting broke out with units of the Arab- and
Western-backed Free Syrian Army, opposition activists said.
Fighters from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant
stormed the town of Azaz, 5 kms (2 miles) from the
Syrian-Turkish border and killed at least five Free Syrian Army
members, they said, adding 100 people were arrested.
The fighting is the most severe since tensions mounted
earlier this year between the two rebel groups fighting to
overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.