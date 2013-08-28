DUBAI Aug 28 An al Qaeda affiliate threatened a
"Volcano of Revenge" against Syrian government security and
military targets in retaliation for a suspected poison attack
near Damascus, the SITE Monitoring Group reported late on
Tuesday.
A branch of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL)
said in a statement it would punish Syria for a series of
massacres, including last week's alleged chemical weapons
attack, after meeting eight Syrian factions.
"The meeting factions decided to carry out the "Volcano of
Revenge" invasion in response to the regime's massacres against
our people in Eastern Ghouta, the last of which was the chemical
weapons massacre," SITE quoted the statement, dated Aug. 26, as
saying.
"They have decided to strike the main joints of the regime
in imprisoned Damascus, including security branches, support and
supply points, training centres, and infrastructure," it said.
The United States and its allies are gearing up for a
probable military strike against Syria, believing that President
Bashar al-Assad's forces carried out the worst chemical weapons
attack since Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein gassed thousands of
Kurds in 1988.
Syria's government denies any role in the attack and blames
rebels.
A team of U.N. inspectors is in Syria to investigate the
affected sites.
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy, editing by Elizabeth Piper)