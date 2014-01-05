AMMAN Jan 5 An al Qaeda affiliate rebel group
pulled out from strategic areas of northern Syria near the
Turkish border on Sunday after coming under heavy fire from
other Islamist brigades, opposition activists said.
Fighting erupted in the last few days between the Islamic
State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), an al-Qaeda division led by
foreign jihadists, and other home-grown Islamist groups,
including the al Nusra Front, another al Qaeda affiliate. The
clash was a culmination of tensions over territory and spheres
of influence in the region near a long border with Turkey.
The area is key to supplying rebels fighting President Bashar
al-Assad. Units of the Western backed Free Syrian Army also
took part in fighting against the ISIL.
But the pullout on Sunday, which included the ISIL
stronghold of al Dana in Idlib province and the important supply
line town of Atma involved no fighting, suggesting a possible
deal to avoid a larger confrontations that would sap the
strength of the two sides and play into the hands of Assad,
opposition sources and Middle East diplomats said.
Fighters from the Nusra Front and Ahrar al-Sham militant
group took over the ISIL positions in the two towns, activists
in northern Syria said.
"The Islamic State is pulling out without a fight. Its
fighters are taking their weapons and heavy guns. They appear to
be heading in the direction of Aleppo," activist Firas Ahmad
said.
