BEIRUT Jan 7 The head of an al Qaeda-linked
rebel group in Syria called on Tuesday for a ceasefire between
opposition factions who have clashed for five days in the
bloodiest bout of infighting since the revolt against President
Bashar al-Assad began.
An audio recording from the leader of the powerful Nusra
Front, who goes by the name Abu Mohammed al-Golani, also laid
much of the blame for the fighting on an al Qaeda splinter group
known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).
While both groups have roots in the global Islamist network
and welcome foreign militants, the Nusra Front has cooperated
more with other rebel groups and has largely avoided the power
struggles that ISIL has faced since wresting control of many
opposition-held areas from other groups.
"Many rebel units have committed transgressions, just as the
mistaken policies followed by played a prominent role in
fuelling the conflict," Golani said. "In addition to this, there
has been no agreement on legal solutions agreed upon by all
major units."
ISIL has also been fighting in Iraq, where it faces an
onslaught by army tanks and artillery around the city of
Falluja, whose local leaders have urged the Qaeda-linked
militants to leave before being attacked.
ISIL gunmen want to reconquer Iraq's Anbar province in
pursuit of their goal of creating a radical Islamic state out of
the chaos of neighbouring Syria's civil war.
More than 274 people have been killed in the rebel-on-rebel
clashes in Syria since they began Friday, according to the
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition monitoring
group.
Golani proposed forming an Islamic legal council to resolve
feuds among the rebels and called for the militants to return to
their shared goal of fighting Assad's forces, as the campaign to
oust the Syrian leader nears the end of its third year.
It was impossible to verify the authenticity of the audio
statement, but it was posted on a Twitter account used by the
Nusra Front.
LEGAL COUNCIL
"This unfortunate situation has pushed us to launch an
initiative to save the battlefields from being lost. This will
be done by forming an independent legal council by all the
(rebel) factions in addition to a ceasefire," Golani said.
Rebel groups, many of them also hardline Islamists, last
week launched what appeared to be a series of coordinated
strikes against ISIL in northern and eastern Syria after months
of increasing tensions with the group, which has alienated many
Syrians in rebel-held regions.
In one northwestern region of Syria alone, other rebel
groups appear to have killed 34 foreign fighters from ISIL, the
Observatory said.
Golani urged rebels not to become divided between foreign
and local fighters, arguing that all were needed to launch
jihad, or holy war, in the country.
The campaign to topple Assad has degenerated into a civil
war with several sectarian and ethnic struggles emerging, as
well as the internecine fighting now plaguing the rebels.
Golani urged rebels to exchange prisoners and open roads to
all opposition units.
"Some groups may agree to this and others are waiting until
other sides agree, and other sides are putting off a response,"
Golani said. "There is still an opportunity to save the
battlefields."
