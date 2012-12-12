MARRAKECH, Morocco Dec 12 Qatar urged Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday to accept that rebels
seeking his overthrow would eventually defeat him and called on
him to step down to avoid further bloodshed.
"Please. What happened is enough, you should take the brave
decision to stop this bloodshed, this destruction and withdraw
and allow the Syrian people to form a government and state that
they believe is appropriate," said Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim
al-Thani, Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister.
"The result is clear, but how much more blood would the
Syrians have to pay to achieve their goal," he told a news
conference after a meeting of the Friends of Syria in Morocco.
"I hope that the Syrian leadership acknowledges the truth. The
truth is the truth and the people will win."