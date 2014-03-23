DOHA, March 23 Qatar dismissed reports of
rivalry with neighbouring Saudi Arabia over efforts to end
Syria's war, saying the two countries - the main Arab backers of
rebel forces - had "the highest level of coordination".
Diplomats and opposition sources have reported strains
between Qatari- and Saudi-backed groups within Syria's
opposition National Coalition and have said the two countries
have supported different armed groups on the ground.
The official Qatar News Agency said Foreign Minister Khaled
al-Attiyah, speaking at a public forum in Brussels on Saturday,
"denied the rumours" about a dispute between Riyadh and Doha
over Syria.
"We have the highest level of coordination with the Friends
of Syria and in particular with Saudi Arabia," QNA cited Attiyah
as saying.
Diplomats and opposition sources say that while Qatar
supports the moderate armed groups also backed by Saudi Arabia
and the West, it also has backed more hardline groups that seek
to set up a strict Islamic state.
The reported differences have undermined rebel efforts to
battle the forces of President Bashar al-Assad, opposition
sources say.
Admirers of Qatari policy in Syria say Saudi Arabia tends to
support the same armed groups as Qatar does.
The tiny but wealthy gas exporting country is under fierce
pressure from Saudi Arabia, the dominant Gulf Arab power, to
curb its support for Islamists of all stripes.
In an unprecedented move within the Gulf Cooperation Council
of allied hereditary monarchies, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab
Emirates and Bahrain recalled their ambassadors from Qatar on
March 5, accusing Doha of failing to abide by an accord not to
interfere in each others' internal affairs.
Qatar strongly denies interfering in Gulf Arab affairs and
says its differences with its neighbours are instead to do with
developments in the wider region - a reference to Egypt, where
Saudi Arabia is helping the military-backed government and Qatar
has voiced support for Islamist opposition forces.
Attiyah had dismissed demands by the three fellow Gulf
states for changes to its foreign policy, calling its
independence "non-negotiable".
