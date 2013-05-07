* Israelis hit air defences overlooking Damascus
* Anti-aircraft defences "could not do anything" - rebel
* Elite Assad troops take heavy casualties - opposition
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
AMMAN, May 7 It was too late when air raid
sirens wailed at one of Syria's most fortified military
compounds. Israeli jets were already attacking the Hameh complex
and civilian employees in nearby housing were scrambling for
cover with their families.
Around Damascus the warplanes staged a series of raids in
the early hours of Sunday including on President Bashar
al-Assad's air defences, opposition and rebel sources said. But
none had more devastating results than at Hameh, a high-walled
site linked to his chemical and biological weapons programme.
"Families ran to basements and stayed there," said one
witness of the attack on Hameh that lit up the night sky and
shook the ground kilometres (miles) away. "We heard ambulances.
There were very few workers at the compound at that time but an
attack of this scale must have killed a lot of soldiers among
the guards and patrols."
The raids have raised fears that Israel could be drawn into
Syria's civil war, in which the United Nations says 70,000
people have died since an uprising against Assad family rule
began two years ago. Damascus has accused Israel of effectively
helping what it calls al Qaeda Islamist terrorists.
Western intelligence sources said the attacks were designed
to prevent Syria sending Iranian-supplied missiles to the
Shi'ite Hezbollah group in neighbouring Lebanon for possible use
against Israel. An Israeli general played down the consequences
on Monday, saying: "There are no winds of war".
The witness said windows were blown out in workers' flats
several hundred metres (yards) from Hameh's perimeter, even
though the centre of the blasts was further away on the huge
site, which is surrounded by air defences.
Opposition sources said the warplanes also hit facilities
manned by Assad's Republican Guards on Mount Qasioun, which
overlooks central Damascus, and the nearby Barada River basin.
The area is believed to be a supply route to Hezbollah,
according to residents, activists and opposition military
sources. Their statements could not be verified due to
restrictions on media operating in Syria.
RIGHT ON TARGET
One rebel commander said Assad's forces have been fortifying
their positions on Qasioun since the uprising began in March
2011. "The Israelis still managed to get to the weapons stores.
The secondary explosions indicate that they were right on
target," he said, adding that Syrian air defences, already
weakened by the civil war "could not do anything".
Other opposition sources also said the targets included air
defences comprising Russian-made surface to air missiles and
heavy anti-aircraft guns, deployed on Qasioun and overlooking
the rebellious Damascus district of Barzeh.
"The destruction appeared to be massive. We have heard that
the army has asked rank and file personnel based in Qasioun and
those on leave to stay away. The military usually does this sort
of thing when there is a big mess to sort out," said one
activist in Damascus, who did not want to be named.
Assad's forces have fired on rebels from Qasioun, which is
largely a closed military zone apart from a strip of
restaurants, flattening areas of Damascus below.
However, it was unclear whether Israel was effectively
helping the rebels by raiding the Qasioun sites, as Damascus has
said, or attacked the air defences purely to safeguard its own
operations against Iranian-supplied missiles.
The Syrian government has said that Israel raided three
military sites. Several media published what they described as a
photo supplied by the official Syrian news agency showing a huge
pile of collapsed concrete at a flattened building in an
unspecified site they said was targeted by the Israelis.
Reuters could not verify the photo.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, a strong opponent of
Assad, said on Tuesday the Israeli air strikes had given the
Syrian government an opportunity to cover up its own killings.
"The air strike Israel carried out on Damascus is completely
unacceptable. There is no rationale, no pretext that can excuse
this operation," Erdogan told parliament in Ankara.
Opposition sources familiar with the Hameh site said a large
section of the compound housing missile systems appeared to have
been hit. Mobile missile launchers, part of a Russian-supplied
SA-17 air defence system deployed elsewhere on Qasioun, also
appear to have been destroyed, they said
Western intelligence agencies suspect work on chemical
weapons has been conducted at Hameh. Assad's government and the
rebels have accused each other of carrying out three chemical
weapons attacks, one near Aleppo and another near Damascus in
March, and another near Homs in December.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition
monitoring group based in Britain, said at least 42 Syrian
soldiers were killed and 100 others are missing.
Other opposition sources put the death toll at 300 soldiers,
mostly belonging to the Republican Guards, an elite unit that
forms the last line of defence for Damascus and comprises mainly
members of Assad's Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam
that has controlled Syria since the 1960s.
Although casualties among Assad's troops appeared to be
high, opposition sources said the raids were mainly targeted on
storage facilities. "Whatever they hit, there is little chance
that anything was left intact," another source in Damascus said.
(editing by David Stamp)