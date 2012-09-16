By Khaled Yacoub Oweis
| AMMAN, Sept 16
AMMAN, Sept 16 Until Syrian forces stormed the
Damascus suburb of Daraya last month, rebels ran the affairs of
the working class town in a display of grassroots unity which
has eluded President Bashar al-Assad's opponents on a national
level.
The nascent self-rule in Daraya mirrored arrangements in
towns across Syria, particularly northern rural districts, which
have fallen out of Assad's control during the 18-month uprising.
"Independent judges presided over the court and rebels took
over police duties," said Saleh Nasser, an underground activist
who helped set up a civilian administration alongside the rebels
to oversee security and municipal services. "Daraya threatened
to become a model of a civilised alternative to Assad."
That local coordination, built around a rebel move away from
tight, small fighting cells into bigger units in towns and
cities, has failed to translate into an organisational structure
offering a national alternative to Assad's rule, according to
opposition leaders and diplomats following the revolt.
But with the divided opposition in exile failing to secure
international recognition and some rebel-held towns gaining a
degree of autonomy, Western powers are paying increasing
attention to the rebel leaders on the ground.
Local groups with names such as 'Revolution Command Council'
are mostly composed of armed rebels and civilian figures such as
professors, doctors and lawyers who were at the forefront of the
street protest movement before it turned into an armed revolt.
These grassroots organisations, diplomats who follow the
rebellion say, are more cohesive than military groupings set up
by army officers who defected and fled to Turkey or Jordan, such
as a recently announced 'National Army' headed by General
Mohammad Haj Ali, the most senior military officer to defect.
The revolt against Assad began in March last year as mainly
peaceful demonstrations for reform. Protests rapidly hardened
into calls for Assad's overthrow and, faced with a violent
military crackdown, the uprising became an armed insurgency.
Syrian authorities say they are fighting Islamist "terrorists"
backed by western and Sunni Arab nations for geopolitical gain.
OUTSIDERS HAVE LITTLE INFLUENCE
A Western diplomat who has monitored the growing
militarisation of the revolt said military officers outside
Syria such as Ali and Manaf Tlas - a former Assad confidante and
a brigadier general in the Republican Guards who defected in
July - have no substantial influence over the rebels.
"Tlas' defection came too little too late. Fighters tend not
to have much respect for officers sitting in exile who seem to
be more interested in self-promotion," the diplomat said.
"People also do not want another dictator from the army."
Instead, the disparate rebels groups inside the country have
gradually improved their own coordination, as shown by recent
simultaneous attacks on military airports.
"It is going slowly. The likely scenario is that the
organisation of the opposition on the inside will keep improving
and just before the regime collapses it may manage to sit
together in a sort of a national conference to prevent the
country falling into fiefdoms," the diplomat said.
Fawaz Tello, a veteran opposition campaigner, said it was
too late to establish a unified command for the revolt and the
nearest that could be hoped for was tighter coordination between
the different forces.
Tello, who is well connected with rebels in Damascus, said a
loose structure was emerging across the country under which
rebels form councils with civilian liaison officers and
coordinate within larger groups.
"Let's stop kidding ourselves. Ask any politician to give
you a political and military map of the forces on the ground.
Impossible. These groups are changing and militant and are
affected by changing sources of financing," he said.
Speaking from Berlin, Tello said that countries playing a
role in financing the revolt, or acting as a conduit for
weapons, such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, could play a
larger role in bringing the opposition on the inside together.
"We cannot continue to have anyone going to the Saudis or
Qataris and getting a few million dollars and forming his own
group and buy allegiances," he said.
AVOIDING ISLAMISATION
Afaq Ahmad, an intelligence operative who defected from Air
Force Intelligence, said the emergence of a powerful general to
lead the revolt was unlikely because Assad had sidelined army
officers from the Sunni Muslim majority.
The opposition, he said, should focus on attracting
professional officers from Assad's Alawite sect, who dominate
the armed forces and who may be unhappy with the crackdown on
the revolt but wary of its increasing Islamisation.
"The opposition has to project itself as a national movement
and not allow the Islamists to hijack it," he said.
Both the rebel brigades and their affiliated civilian units
have fallen increasingly under the influence of Islamists, who
are supported by Arab jihadists finding their way to Syria.
In Damascus, two Islamist-leaning federations of rebel
organisations with civilian membership have emerged: Ansar
al-Islam and the smaller Tahrir al-Sham. But they lack a single
leader and decisions are taken by consensus, according to
opposition activists helping streamline the resistance.
Rebels in Douma, a conservative suburb northeast of
Damascus, have refused to join the new groupings. They are led
by a charismatic cleric, Abu Suleiman Taffour.
To the north, in Idlib province, rebels have agreed with
local organisations in several towns to stay out of civic life
and enforce the decisions of committees comprised of elders and
activists in each town, according to Sameh al-Hamwi, a leading
opposition campaigner who recently toured Idlib.
He said that in towns such as Khan al-Sibil and Binnig,
rebels avoid carrying weapons in the streets and are mostly
based in compounds on the outskirts. A civic administration is
fixing power lines damaged by army shelling.
Hamwi said Assad was trying to crush those signs of emerging
civic rule.
"The army does not have the troops on the ground to enter
these towns, so it is shelling them," he said, adding that in
his own city of Hama, army roadblocks had been set up every 500
metres to prevent the establishment of a local administration.
Daraya, the district on the outskirts of Damascus, was
fiercely targeted partly because of the success of its attempt
at self-rule so close to Assad's seat of power, according to
opposition campaigners.
They said the attack last month, by mostly Alawite
Republican Guards on the Sunni town, killed at least 700 people
and that many of those killed were summarily executed.