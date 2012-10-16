BEIRUT Oct 16 Syria's divided rebels have
agreed to set up a joint leadership to oversee their battle to
overthrow President Bashar al-Assad, after coming under
increasing pressure from their foreign supporters to unite, two
rebel sources said on Tuesday.
The decision, taken by dozens of rebels - including Free
Syrian Army leaders - at a meeting inside Syria on Sunday, aims
to improve military coordination among fighters and create a
single leadership which they hope outside powers would be
prepared to arm with more powerful weapons.
"The agreement has been reached, they only need to sign it
now," one rebel source said. The foreign backers "are telling
us: 'Sort yourselves out and unite, we need a clear and credible
side to provide it with quality weapons'."