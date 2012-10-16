BEIRUT Oct 16 Syria's divided rebels have agreed to set up a joint leadership to oversee their battle to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad, after coming under increasing pressure from their foreign supporters to unite, two rebel sources said on Tuesday.

The decision, taken by dozens of rebels - including Free Syrian Army leaders - at a meeting inside Syria on Sunday, aims to improve military coordination among fighters and create a single leadership which they hope outside powers would be prepared to arm with more powerful weapons.

"The agreement has been reached, they only need to sign it now," one rebel source said. The foreign backers "are telling us: 'Sort yourselves out and unite, we need a clear and credible side to provide it with quality weapons'."