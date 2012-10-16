By Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT Oct 16 Syria's divided rebels have
agreed to set up a joint leadership to oversee their battle to
overthrow President Bashar al-Assad after coming under pressure
from their foreign supporters to unite, two rebel sources said
on Tuesday.
The decision, taken by dozens of rebels including Free
Syrian Army leaders at a meeting inside Syria on Sunday, aims to
improve military coordination among fighters and create a single
leadership which they hope outside powers would be prepared to
arm with more powerful weapons.
"The agreement has been reached, they only need to sign it,"
one rebel source said. The foreign backers "are telling us:
'Sort yourselves out and unite, we need a clear and credible
side to provide it with quality weapons'." He said Qatar and
Turkey were the main forces behind the agreement.
It is the latest attempt to bring together Assad's disparate
armed opponents, most of whom have been fighting nominally under
the FSA's banner but in practice have operated independently.
The new leadership will include FSA leaders Riad al-Asaad
and Mustafa Sheikh - criticised by many rebels because they were
based in Turkey - and recently defected General Mohammad Haj
Ali, as well as heads of rebel provincial military councils
inside Syria like Qassem Saadeddine, based in Homs province.
The 19-month-old revolt started as peaceful protests and
turned into a civil war, with the mainly Sunni rebels fighting
to overthrow Assad, from the Alawite minority. It is also
attracting foreign Sunni jihadis, alarming Western powers and
some regional states.
Mistrust and differences over leadership, tactics and
sources of funding have widened rifts between largely autonomous
brigades scattered across Syria.
The rebel sources said pressure increased on their leaders
to unite as the unrest threatened to spill over into
neighbouring countries.
"There will never be a unity inside Syria unless the
countries supporting the revolt agree because each group is
supported and backed by a country," one rebel source said.
"Now the countries are becoming nervous and the Syrian issue
has become bigger than they expected and almost out of control."
The leadership is expected to be composed of 60 members who
will represent most of the forces fighting in Syria, including
the Islamic rebel group the Liberation Front.