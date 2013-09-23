BEIRUT, Sept 23 A Libyan commander and a dozen
other fighters from al Qaeda's Islamic State of Iraq and the
Levant have been killed in clashes with rival rebel forces in
northern Syria, a monitoring group said, in the latest spate of
internecine rebel violence.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said six local
fighters were also killed in Sunday's battle with ISIL in
Hazano, west of the city of Aleppo and close to the border with
Turkey.
Clashes pitting the al Qaeda-linked ISIL and Nusra Front
brigades against less effective but more moderate rebel forces
have been intensifying recently, especially in opposition-held
territory along Syria's northern and eastern borders.
The infighting has undermined the rebel military campaign
against President Bashar al-Assad. Their uprising began as
peaceful protests against four decades of Assad family rule but
degenerated into a war that has killed more than 100,000 people.
The growing influence of radical Islamist fighters and the
disarray of rebel forces have also made Western powers wary of
intervening directly in the civil war.
While some rebel tensions stem from contrasting ideological
outlooks, most infighting centres around rival claims over the
control of territory, smuggling and other spoils of war.
The two al Qaeda factions themselves have also come into
conflict. On Saturday ISIL fighters attacked a Nusra base in the
eastern province of Hasaka, the Observatory said, killing two
fighters.
It said the base, which housed weapons and oil stores, was
poorly defended at the time because most of the Nusra contingent
were battling local Kurdish fighters.
On Sunday the rebel Northern Storm brigade accused ISIL of
violating a truce agreed 48 hours earlier to end two days of
clashes around the town of Azaz, north of Aleppo.
The fighting in Azaz was some of the most serious between
the ISIL, which is made up of mainly foreign fighters, and less
radical rebel forces. It prompted Turkey to shut a border
crossing.