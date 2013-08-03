* Missile haul will help boost outgunned rebels
* Recent video shows rebels using anti-aircraft missiles
* UNICEF says civilians endangered in Homs
By Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, Aug 3 Syrian rebels captured an
ammunition depot north of Damascus from President Bashar
al-Assad's forces on Saturday, activists said, seizing a hoard
of anti-tank missiles and rockets which will strengthen their
firepower after a string of defeats.
Video footage of the raid showed delighted rebel fighters
carrying out boxes of weapons from the arms cache in Denha, near
the town of Yabroud, following an overnight attack.
Still largely outgunned by Assad's forces, who have gained
ground around the capital Damascus and Syria's third largest
city Homs, the rebels have sought arms to tip the balance of
power in the two-year conflict that has killed at least 100,000.
Saudi Arabia and Qatar have sent weapons, although Western
nations have not, and the rebels have also acquired a steady
supply of weaponry, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft
missiles, through their own raids on military bases.
One video released last week showed rebel fighters firing
what appeared to be a vehicle-borne anti-aircraft missile system
captured from the army several months ago.
Saturday's raid yielded French-made Milan anti-tank
missiles, Russian Konkurs missiles and Grad rockets, according
to video footage which showed the victorious rebels carrying off
their haul through the dark corridors of the captured complex.
"Our return to Qusair just got closer," shouted one fighter,
referring to the former rebel stronghold and border town which
was captured two months ago by Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas
allied to Assad.
Following their victory in Qusair, south west of Homs,
Assad's forces took control of several nearby towns and villages
and on Monday they seized the Homs district of Khaldiya after
weeks of urban warfare, tightening their siege on the few
remaining rebel bastions in the strategic city.
"God willing, we will liberate Homs completely," the fighter
in Saturday's video said.
"CIVILIANS IN DANGER"
Homs lies on the main north-south highway which links most
of Syria's main cities, and also forms a link between Assad's
capital in Damascus and the heartland of his minority Alawite
community in the mountains overlooking the Mediterranean.
A aerial picture, taken by a government drone shot down by
rebels, showed the devastation of the city which was once at the
heart of the anti-Assad rebellion. Street after street appeared
empty and ruined, lined by shattered and abandoned buildings.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government
forces bombarded al-Qusour, one of the remaining rebel-held
neighbourhoods on Saturday.
In the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer, the United
Nations children's agency UNICEF warned that 400,000 civilians,
who had moved their to seek shelter from the violence in central
Homs, were in danger.
UNICEF director Anthony Lake said clashes and rocket strikes
in Al Waer meant the situation there had worsened in recent days
and appealed to both the army and rebels to allow aid to get in.
"We call on all parties to facilitate immediate safe access
to these families so we can provide life-saving assistance, and
to allow those families currently trapped in Al Waer who wish to
leave to do so in safety and in dignity," he said.
The conflict, that started with mainly peaceful protests
against Assad's authoritarian rule, descended into a sectarian
war which has drawn in regional powers. Nearly two million have
fled the country and four million are internally displaced.
In the same border region near Yabroud where the missile
stocks were seized, Syrian jets killed at least six people in an
air strike, Lebanese security sources said. Some of the wounded
had been brought into Lebanon for treatment.
Also on Satuday, Syria's main opposition coalition appealed
for the release of a prominent Italian Jesuit priest Father
Paolo Dall'Oglio, a strong supporter of the rebels who went
missing in the eastern city of Raqqa on Monday.
Activists said the priest, who had worked to reconcile
Kurdish fighters battling Islamist brigades, been been abducted
by al Qaeda-linked fighters.
The coalition said in a statement it "urges any party which
might be involved in his detention to free him immediately".
(Editing by Louise Ireland)