LONDON Jan 19 Peer pressure from radicalised
fighters in Syria and Iraq is more influential in attracting new
recruits from Europe than Islamic State (IS) propaganda,
according to British experts.
The International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation and
Political Violence (ICSR), in a study to be released next month,
found that peer groups and kinships were crucial in luring young
fighters, rather than IS videos and Internet messages.
"When you look at what actually made them go...being angry
is one thing, but actually packing your bags and going, it was
always the friends that prompted that decision, never any piece
of video on the Internet," ICSR's director Peter Neumann told
Reuters at a conference on radicalisation in London.
Separate research presented at the conference by Kamaldeep
Bhui, a cultural psychiatrist from Queen Mary University of
London, found that the British Muslims most vulnerable to
radicalisation were more likely to be young, depressed and
relatively socially isolated, although not "loners".
Neumann said foreign fighters also use peer pressure to urge
friends who can't get to Syria to carry out attacks at home.
European governments' desire to stop their citizens going to
fight as insurgents in Syria has been galvanised by the killing
of 17 people by Islamists in Paris two weeks ago, with
discussions looking at how to curb radical Islam on the
Internet.
Neumann said there was a mistaken assumption that online
propaganda was the biggest influence.
The ICSR, which has collated a database of some 700 European
fighters in the last two years, analysed 10 British fighters and
reconstructed their paths to radicalisation using detailed data
from their social media histories.
It found that close-knit friendships and a sense of
obligation were the predominant reason for joining a foreign
conflict, underlying why European recruits appeared to come in
"clusters".
Neumann said Syrian foreign fighters' social media use also
showed the most influential people were not IS officials, but
"cheerleaders" for the cause, often not based in Syria or Iraq.
The two most important Islamic voices identified were an
American, Abu Musa Jibril, and Musa Cerantino, based in
Australia.
He said he had seen examples, especially among women who had
gone to Syria, of pressure on would-be fighters to do something
in their homeland.
"We've seen that anecdotally, I'm not sure how widespread
that is," he said. "Certainly there have been messages and
tweets ... basically telling people to stay where they are and
do something there."
