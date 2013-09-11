GENEVA, Sept 11 The International Committee of
the Red Cross (ICRC) called on the United States and Russia to
also address the obstacles to delivering aid in Syria at talks
on Thursday focusing on the use of chemical weapons.
Syrian government forces and opposition rebels are both
preventing medical assistance in particular from reaching the
sick and wounded, ICRC President Peter Maurer said on Wednesday.
"We need political and diplomatic support for independent
humanitarian action," Maurer told reporters in Geneva a day
before U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian foreign
minister Sergei Lavrov meet in the Swiss city.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)