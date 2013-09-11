GENEVA, Sept 11 The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called on the United States and Russia to also address the obstacles to delivering aid in Syria at talks on Thursday focusing on the use of chemical weapons.

Syrian government forces and opposition rebels are both preventing medical assistance in particular from reaching the sick and wounded, ICRC President Peter Maurer said on Wednesday.

"We need political and diplomatic support for independent humanitarian action," Maurer told reporters in Geneva a day before U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov meet in the Swiss city.

