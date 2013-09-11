(Adds details, quotes)
GENEVA, Sept 11 The International Committee of
the Red Cross (ICRC) called on the United States and Russia to
also address the obstacles to delivering aid in Syria at talks
on Thursday focusing on the use of chemical weapons.
Syrian government forces and opposition rebels are both
preventing medical assistance in particular from reaching the
sick and wounded, viewing it as "military support for the other
side", ICRC President Peter Maurer said on Wednesday.
"We would hope that this is also part of the discussions not
only tomorrow but of the broader international effort in Syria,"
Maurer told reporters a day before U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet in Geneva.
"We have seen a lot of diplomatic activity launched through
the legitimate fear of use of chemical weapons and escalation of
warfare. My point today is only we would like to see a similar
kind of effort and energy deployed in order to create
circumstances in which humanitarian workers can work."
ICRC aid workers are seeking to reach more besieged
civilians with food, water and medical care, Maurer said. They
have been denied access to areas including the old city of Homs
and eastern Ghouta near Damascus, scene of the alleged chemical
weapons attacks on Aug. 21, ICRC officials said.
"We have a lot of challenges in sealed-off areas where
intense fighting is going on such as the Old City of Homs," said
Robert Mardini, head of ICRC operations in the Near and Middle
East.
ICRC water engineers are still trying to repair a main water
pipeline between Homs and Hama damaged by fighting in mid-August
that serves 1.3 million people, but the agency is delivering
water by truck for about 400,000 of them a day, Mardini said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)