GENEVA Aug 29 An escalation of the Syrian
crisis in the wake of the apparent use of chemical weapons will
worsen the situation in the country where the suffering of
civilians has reached unprecedented levels, the International
Committee of the Red Cross said.
In a statement on Thursday, the ICRC said it was appalled by
reports of chemical weapons being used on Aug. 21 and said there
were acute shortages of vital medical supplies, food and water
in a number of areas cut off from aid for months.
"Further escalation will likely trigger more displacement
and add to humanitarian needs, which are already immense," said
Magne Barth, head of the ICRC delegation in Syria. "In large
parts of rural Damascus for example, people are dying because
they lack medical supplies and because there are not enough
medical personnel to attend to them."
