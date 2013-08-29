(adds details from ICRC, UNICEF)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA Aug 29 Any escalation of the Syrian
crisis following an apparent chemical weapons attack will
aggravate civilian suffering, the International Committee of the
Red Cross said on Thursday.
Areas plagued by heavy fighting, including the countryside
around Damascus, eastern Aleppo and Deir Ezzor province, are
already reeling from breakdowns of services such as water,
electricity and garbage collection, it said in a statement.
The ICRC, an independent humanitarian agency, said it was
appalled by reports of a poison gas attack on Aug. 21 and urged
warring parties to respect the absolute ban on chemical weapons
use under international law.
There are acute shortages of medical supplies, food and
water in several areas in Syria cut off from aid supplies for
months, according to the ICRC, which called for unconditional
access to deliver relief supplies.
The Geneva-based ICRC has tried to reach civilians trapped
in the old city of Homs since early July but it says it has been
blocked by Syrian government authorities.
U.S. President Barack Obama told Americans a military strike
against Syria is in their interest following last week's gas
attack, in which hundreds of civilians were killed, and Britain
said armed action would be legal, but intervention looked set to
be delayed until U.N. investigators report back.
"Further escalation will likely trigger more displacement
and add to humanitarian needs, which are already immense," said
Magne Barth, head of the ICRC delegation in Syria.
"In large parts of rural Damascus for example, people are
dying because they lack medical supplies and because there are
not enough medical personnel to attend to them," he said, adding
that some go hungry because food does not reach them regularly.
ICRC water engineers are trying to repair a damaged pipeline
in Hama that serves some 1.3 million people, spokeswoman Dibeh
Fakhr said. The pipeline in al-Waar, damaged in heavy clashes
about two weeks ago, brings water from Homs to Hama.
The United Nations says that in the besieged areas of
Damascus and Rural Damascus, 600,000 people are believed to be
in a critical situation due to frequent power cuts, lack of
water supplies and shortages of basic goods.
The U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday that
partner agencies had reported water contamination in East Ghouta
in the week before Aug. 20, prior to the alleged chemical
weapons attacks in the area east of the capital.
"In most cases of localised water contamination, the cause
is poor chlorination," spokeswoman Marixie Mercado told Reuters,
adding that UNICEF did not have direct access to the area.
Local aid agencies had reported a rise in cases of typhoid
fever in Ghouta but these reports were not confirmed, she said.
At least 100,000 people have been killed in the conflict
that began in March 2011, and every day hundreds of people die
or struggle with injuries, according to the ICRC.
The agency, which has 90 aid workers in Syria in its largest
operation worldwide in budget terms, said it was committed to
staying in the country provided it could carry out its work.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alistair Lyon)