GENEVA, July 20 Up to 30,000 Syrian refugees may
have crossed into Lebanon in the past 48 hours to escape
fighting in their country, the United Nations refugee agency
UNHCR said on Friday.
"We have reports we are trying to verify that thousands of
Syrians overnight and yesterday crossed into Lebanon. So far
reports vary between 8,500 and 30,000 people may have crossed in
the past 48 hours," said Melissa Fleming, chief spokeswoman of
the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). "Borders remain
open...people continue to flood into Lebanon."
One million Syrians are also believed to be internally
displaced within the country as of last week, she told a news
briefing in Geneva. The figure came from the Syrian Arab Red
Crescent whose previous estimate was that 500,000 were uprooted.
