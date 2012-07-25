(Adds details on Turkey and Jordan)
GENEVA, July 25 - Turkey is closing its border
with Syria to commercial traffic but will keep it open for
refugees fleeing the Syrian conflict, a UNHCR spokeswoman said
on Wednesday.
"We've received assurances that it is staying open. The
border is closed for all commercial traffic in both directions,
that is what we heard from the Turkish government," Sybella
Wilkes, spokeswoman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees
(UNHCR), told Reuters.
About 300 Syrians had crossed overnight into Turkey, she
added, some of them are using informal crossing points.
"The Turkish government is still actively welcoming refugees
and offering them protection," Wilkes said.
Earlier, an official from the Turkish Customs and Trade
Ministry told Reuters that all Turkey's border gates with Syria
were to be closed from Wednesday, in response to worsening
security conditions.
Crossing the border had become increasingly hazardous for
truck drivers involved in trade between the two countries. They
faced the constant risk of being targeted by combatants or
caught in the crossfire between the two sides.
In all some 120,000 Syrian refugees have registered with
UNHCR in four neighbouring countries - Iraq (7,490), Jordan
(36,323), Lebanon (31,004) and Turkey (43,387) - since fighting
erupted 16 months ago.
In the past few weeks, the rate of Syrians arriving in
Jordan has doubled to 1,200-1,300 per day, stretching a transfer
facility overflowing with 6,500 people staying in desert
conditions, Wilkes said. The agency is urgently building a camp
with tents at Za'atri in Mafraq.
"We are quite literally working overnight to get it ready.
We may need to move in thousands of people," she said.
