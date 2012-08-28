GENEVA Aug 28 The pace of Syrian refugees
arriving in Za'atri camp in northern Jordan has doubled, with
10,200 arriving in the past week, heralding what could be a
bigger mass movement, the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.
"We do believe this could be the start of a major, a much
larger influx into Jordan," Melissa Fleming, chief spokeswoman
of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a news
briefing in Geneva.
Overall, 214,120 Syrians have been registered in four
neighbouring countries (Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and Turkey),
exceeding the UNHCR'S forecast of 185,000 for this year. It has
"revised significantly upward" its projection, Fleming added.