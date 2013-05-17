UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Adds detail on Syrian Revolution Martyr Database)
May 17 Here is a look at the rising human cost of Syria's civil war:
DEATH TOLL IN SYRIA
- The United Nations said on May 15 the death toll in Syria from the two-year-old civil war is at least 80,000, an increase of about 10,000 from February 2013.
- The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based group which monitors the violence through a network of activists inside Syria, said on May 13 at least 94,000 people have been killed but the death toll is likely to be as high as 120,000.
- The Syrian Revolution Martyr Database website, a benchmark tally compiled by opposition activists, shows a toll of 65,834 as of May 2.
REFUGEES FROM SYRIA
- The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said the number of Syrian refugees including those awaiting registration is 1,515,639.
JORDAN: 473,587 including those awaiting registration
LEBANON: 470,457 registered and awaiting registration
TURKEY: 347,157 registered and awaiting registration
IRAQ: 147,464 registered refugees
EGYPT: 66,922 registered refugees
REFUGEES INSIDE SYRIA
The U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimated this month that out of Syria's 23 million population, 4.25 million were in need of humanitarian assistance across all 14 governorates. Of those, about 1.5 million are at imminent risk of food insecurity. OCHA says that 6.8 million people in Syria are classed as people in need.
Sources: Reuters/UN/UNHCR/Syrian Observatory for Human Rights/Syrian Revolution Martyr Database/IOM/syria.unocha.org/ (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Louise Ireland)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts