GENEVA, Sept 4 The Syrian refugee crisis may
worsen if there is no international reaction in response to last
month's alleged chemical weapons attack, Turkey's Foreign
Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday.
"If the same trend continues... and there is no
international reaction to it, we are scared neighbouring
countries face much bigger numbers of refugees," he said at a
news conference in Geneva hosted by the U.N. refugee agency.
The two-year Syrian conflict has escalated, driving 2
million refugees abroad, uprooting 5 million within the country
and taking at least 100,000 lives, Davutoglu said.
"If the international community, if especially the Security
Council was united at early stages of escalation of tensions,
today we wouldn't have all these difficult options on the
table," he said.
The United States and allies are preparing to bypass any
Russian veto at the Security Council and launch military strikes
against Damascus, which they accuse of conducting a chemical
weapons attack on Aug. 21. Syria denies the charge.
Russian President Vladimir Putin offered a glimpse of
international compromise over Syria on Wednesday, declining to
entirely rule out Russian backing for military action as he
prepared to host a summit of world leaders.
"For me with this strike or without, the longer it takes in
Syria, the more the regime feels that they are secure, the more
refugees we will be having in Lebanon, in Jordan, in Turkey and
maybe in Iraq and other places," said Lebanon's minister for
social affairs, Wael Abu Faour.
