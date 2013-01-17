* United Nations has aid plan to help quarter of Syrians
* Hard for children to talk about what they experienced
* U.N. appealing for $1.5 billion to fund aid assistance
By Michelle Nichols
NEW YORK, Jan 17 More than half the 642,000
refugees who have sought refuge from the Syrian conflict in
neighboring countries are children and the number of people
fleeing could almost double by June, said a senior U.N. official
on Thursday.
Panos Moumtzis, the U.N. Refugee Agency regional coordinator
for Syrian refugees, said plans were in place to help 4 million
people in Syria - 2 million who had been displaced and 2 million
who need help in their homes - and up to 1.1 million refugees.
"We're really talking about helping a quarter of the Syrian
population. One in four Syrians is in need of humanitarian
assistance and I'm afraid this number is deteriorating,"
Moumtzis told the International Peace Institute in New York.
The United Nations hopes to raise $1.5 billion to fund Syria
aid assistance at a donors conference in Kuwait on Jan. 30.
Moumtzis said 55 organizations, including 12 U.N. agencies were
currently responding to the crisis.
Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt have been flooded
with tens of thousands of refugees. Moumtzis said 30 percent of
these refugees were housed in camps and the rest were living
outside camps in villages and towns.
"Refugees pour across the borders day and night," he said.
"More than half of them are children. This is a children's
refugee crisis. It's heartbreaking when we see these children
arriving and particularly what we see in the days that follow."
"Many of them are withdrawn, we hear from the parents about
bedwetting. These children have experienced and witnessed some
of the most horrific scenes, seeing their parents or loved ones
killed, their homes destroyed, their schools effected," he said.
Moumtzis spoke of one woman crossing the border into one of
Syria's neighbors in the middle of the night carrying one son
under each arm and then waiting for her elder son to arrive.
"She waited and she waited and the son never made it. His
body was brought later on by some people who came behind her,"
Moumtzis said, without elaborating on how the boy had died.
The United Nations says more than 60,000 people have been
killed during a 22-month-old revolt against Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, which began with peaceful protests but turned
violent after Assad's forces tried to crush the demonstrations.
More than 100 people were shot, stabbed or possibly burned
to death by government forces in the Syrian city of Homs, a
monitoring group said on Thursday, and fierce fighting raged
across the country.
Moumtzis said there were a lot of young refugees because it
was common for families to have 8 to 10 children.
"Most of the kids come with an adult ... most of the times
it's at least one of the parents," he said. "It's extremely
difficult for these kids to articulate what they have seen."