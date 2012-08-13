* Bloody videos have appeared on YouTube
By Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, Aug 13 Disturbing footage of Syrian
rebels slitting the throat of a blindfolded young man and
throwing bodies off a rooftop to a cheering crowd below have
appeared on YouTube.
It was not possible to independently verify the authenticity
or the circumstances in which the videos were recorded and some
activists argue that one of them was staged by supporters of
President Bashar al-Assad to discredit the rebels.
But as an uprising against the Syrian leader grinds through
its 17th month, there are signs that the rebels are taking
bloody revenge on anyone they suspect of being a member of a
pro-Assad militia known as "shabbiha".
The videos also make uncomfortable watching for the rebels'
allies who have criticised government forces for perpetrating
similar atrocities and their release comes at a time when the
United States and Turkey are planning to increase their support
for the opposition.
In one of the latest videos, dead bodies can be seen being
flung from the roof of a post office amid volleys of gunfire.
The corpses land on the ground with a heavy thud.
As a crowd of shouting men watch, blood and body parts
splatter across the cement and some of the bodies - all men -
land on the staircase leading into the post office below.
"This is the liberation of the post office," an activist
says, explaining that he is filming in the northern town of
al-Bab, just outside the city of Aleppo.
Enraged members of the crowd can then be seen kicking the
bodies down the stairs and taking pictures with their mobile
phones. Chants of "God is great," ripple through the crowd.
"This one was a shabbiha," one man yells.
REVENGE
The shabbiha - who take their nickname from a Syrian slang
word derived from the Arabic word for ghost - have been accused
of several massacres in recent months.
Some rebels admit to torturing and executing men they accuse
of being "shabbiha", saying they are exacting revenge for often
horrific crimes perpetrated against their own loved ones.
One of the most chilling videos to emerge yet was posted by
government supporters on Monday and appears to show rebels
slowly cutting open the throat of a blindfolded man.
Some activists argue the killing was not carried out by
rebels, insisting that the opposition is being framed.
In the video, the young man, stripped of his shirt and
shoes, is dragged across a pavement at night by a group of men.
They push him down to a rubbish-strewn curb.
"Kneel down, kneel down," the captors can be heard to shout,
slapping him. As one man begins to slit his throat with a knife,
cries of "God is great" and "Praise God" erupt.
Others help hold down the man's head. No location is given,
and no one in the video is identified.
"This is the fate of the shabbiha and all of Assad's
regime," one man shouts. Blood spatters across the pavement as
the last rattles of breath escape from the young man.