(Repeats with new media slug)
MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia's Foreign Ministry said
on Thursday airstrikes against Islamist militants in Syria
without a UN Security Council mandate would be an act of
aggression, Interfax news agency reported.
"The U.S. president has spoken directly about the
possibility of strikes by the U.S. armed forces against ISIL
positions in Syria without the consent of the legitimate
government," ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said.
"This step, in the absence of a UN Security Council
decision, would be an act of aggression, a gross violation of
international law."
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)