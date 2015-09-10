Brazil's Usiminas says appoints Sergio Leite new CEO
BRASILIA, March 23 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas said on Thursday its board has appointed Sergio Leite as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.
MOSCOW, Sept 10 Russia is supplying the Syrian army with hardware including small arms, grenade launchers, advanced BTR-82A armoured personnel carriers and Kamaz military trucks, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported on Thursday.
Russia says its military assistance to Damascus is aimed at helping it fight terrorism in Syria, but the West suspects Moscow is building up its military presence on the ground in Syria to prop up its long-time ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Russia's state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport was not immediately available for comment.
Kommersant said its report was based on information from unnamed sources in the defence export sector.
It also quoted the sources as saying Syria had previously paid Moscow advances towards the purchase of Russia's sophisticated S-300 air defence systems. It said Moscow later decided not to deliver the missile systems for now and has been delivering the other arms instead. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)
BRASILIA, March 23 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas said on Thursday its board has appointed Sergio Leite as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.
March 23 Utah Governor Gary Herbert said on Thursday he will sign a law setting the blood alcohol limit for drunken driving at 0.05, the lowest threshold in the United States, over strong objections from the restaurant and beverage industry.