MOSCOW Aug 14 The Russian Foreign Ministry denied a Saudi Arabian newspaper report on Tuesday that cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was ready to step down.

Saudi daily al-Watan reported that Bogdanov, who is also President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for Middle East affairs, said in a telephone interview that Assad had agreed to step down, but gave no details.

"We would like to point out that this report does not correspond with reality, and the Russian special envoy gave no such interview," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

Watan also reported that Bogdanov had said Assad's brother Maher al-Assad lost his legs during a bombing in Damascus that killed senior security officials and he was "struggling for survival".

The newspaper did not say when the interview took place and the only direct quotes it attributed to Bogdanov were on the subject of Russia's position on the crisis.

Zakharova said that Syria "is becoming the subject of a propaganda war" and that some media had disseminated "blatant disinformation".

Russia has shielded Assad from pressure by joining China in blocking three Western-backed U.N. Security Council resolutions including one last month that would have threatened Syria's government with sanctions.

Russia says it is not propping up Assad and would accept his exit in a political transition decided by the Syrian people, but that his departure must not be a precondition and he must not be pushed out by external forces, including the Security Council.

"Russia is pursuing a consistent course aimed at the swiftest end to violence and the resolution of existing problems in Syria by the Syrians themselves, without external interference, through a broad, inclusive dialogue and the achievement of national reconciliation," the Foreign Ministry statement said.