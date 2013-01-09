BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp expects to recognize charges in range of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln in Q1
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
MOSCOW Jan 9 Russia said on Wednesday ideas aired by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a speech on Sunday - criticised by his opponents, the United States and the U.N. chief - should be taken into account in the search for a solution to the conflict.
Assad "affirmed readiness for the launch of an inter-Syrian dialogue and for reforming the country on the basis of Syria's sovereignty ... and the principle of non-interference in internal affairs," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
* Sears Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, for expected net cash proceeds of more than $14 million