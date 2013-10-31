* Blacklisted Commercial Bank of Syria has accounts in small
Russian bank
* Commercial Bank of Syria now seeking barter account with
the bank
* U.S. Treasury warned Russian banks against doing business
with Assad
By Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, Oct 31 Intent on supplying his
government with arms, oil and food, Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad has turned to Russian banks to access world markets,
and the lenders could open more doors to him, despite a risk of
isolation from the U.S. banking system.
U.S. sanctions aimed at forcing Assad to end the violence in
Syria's two-and-a-half-year civil war forbid its own banks from
dealing with Syria's central bank and the Commercial Bank of
Syria. They do not cut off other countries' banks that deal with
the two blacklisted institutions from the U.S. banking sector,
though there are calls for tougher action.
U.S. senators asked Treasury Secretary Jack Lew last month
to put Russian banks that deal with them on a list prohibiting
U.S. banks from doing business with them, in an attempt to
pressure them into ending their relationships with Assad.
But some Russian lenders have looked to strengthen those
ties in recent months, underscoring the extent of relations
between Damascus and Russia.
Russia, one of Assad's biggest arms suppliers, has vetoed a
number of U.N. Security Council resolutions condemning the
Syrian leader.
While Assad has used second-tier Russian banks to pay for
air defence systems and fighter jets, the
Commercial Bank of Syria has also opened accounts in the small
Moscow-based lender Tempbank and is in talks with the bank to
expand ties.
A fax obtained by Reuters was sent from the Syrian bank on
Aug. 6 to Tempbank, proposing the opening of a barter account
that would allow Damascus to trade goods or oil for foodstuffs
that would be shipped from Ukraine.
"Further to the opening of various accounts in our bank's
name on your books, and our previous discussions for the
establishment of a fruitful banking relationship between our two
banks ... an agreement between the commercial parties in Syria
and Ukraine has been concluded for exporting & importing main
foodstuff and agricultural products between both sides through
barter deals as per the demand of the Syrian government," the
fax said.
BARTER ACCOUNT TALKS ONGOING
Two sources close to Tempbank confirmed the bank had
received the fax and that talks were continuing on whether to
extend the barter deal to the Syrian bank.
A representative of Tempbank, Dmitry Avakimov, who works in
the lender's international transactions department, said the
Syrian Commercial Bank's accounts still existed but that the
barter deal had not been finalised.
He did not specify the purpose of the accounts.
"Assad needs bank accounts in other countries in order to
continue to import food, oil products and weapons," said Sonni
Efron, a senior government fellow at U.S.-based Human Rights
First, a rights think tank.
A Syrian newspaper said two years ago that the central bank
had rouble and foreign currency bank accounts in Gazprombank and
Russian-state owned banks VTB and VEB, but analysts
believe U.S. pressure has since moved Syrian lenders to use
second-tier Russian banks.
VTB denied doing business with the Syrian central bank. VEB
chairman Vladimir Dmitriyev said he had no knowledge of links to
any Syrian companies. Gazprombank did not reply to an e-mail
seeking comment.
Tempbank has ties to financial markets in China, Europe and
the United States, using Austria's Raiffeisen Bank as
well as Russia's biggest state-owned banks Sberbank
and a foreign office of VTB as intermediary banks, according to
information on the bank's website.
FINANCIAL LIFELINE
Pressure to target Assad's financial lifelines abroad by
blacklisting Russian banks grew following deadly sarin gas
attacks in Damascus suburbs in August, when President Barack
Obama threatened to conduct limited military strikes in response
to the use of such weapons, which he blamed on Assad's forces.
"There are a number of ideas percolating on Capitol hill
right now regarding sanctions over Syria, and all of them are
mindful of the enablers of Assad's atrocity supply chain," said
Efron. "Including Russian banks."
In their open letter to Treasury Secretary Lew last month,
Senators Kelly Ayotte, Richard Blumenthal, John Cornyn and
Jeanne Shaheen said: "(The support of Russian banks) violates
international sanctions by enabling Syria to pay for imports and
receive funds for exports. This assistance eases much of the
financial burden on the Assad regime, allowing it to continue
military purchases and pay the soldiers that sustain the war in
Syria."
Earlier this year a source at the Treasury said the U.S.
institution believed Russian banks were dealing with the
Commercial Bank of Syria and the Syrian Central Bank and warned
them against carrying out business transactions.
Unless legislation is passed to toughen sanctions, the
effect on the Russian banks is currently indirect, by
potentially encouraging U.S. banks to shy away from working with
them because of their dealings with the two Syrian institutions.
The U.S. Treasury declined to comment on Tempbank, but a
Treasury official said it had expressed its concern to Russian
officials about the continued financial activity between Russian
banks and Syria and had pointed out reputational risks that
banks associated with this activity may face.
The official also said the Treasury would continue to work
closely with international partners to increase financial
pressure on Assad and isolate the key financial actors
supporting Syria, including the Commercial Bank of Syria.
(Reporting By Thomas Grove; Editing by Will Waterman)