MOSCOW Aug 28 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov told Britain on Wednesday that the U.N. Security Council
should not consider a draft resolution in response to an alleged
chemical arms attack in Syria before U.N. inspectors report on
their findings there.
Britain wants Russia and the other Security Council members
to adopt a resolution condemning Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad for the attack that Western states blame on his
government, and authorising measures to protect civilians.
During a phone call initiated by Britain, Lavrov told
Foreign Secretary William Hague it is necessary "to wait for the
results of the work of the mission of U.N. inspectors who are
currently in Syria", the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Russia says it suspects rebels may have carried out a deadly
gas attack last week to provoke outside armed intervention, and
Lavrov has warned the West that any use of force without U.N.
approval would violate international law.
Since the Syrian conflict began in 2011, Russia, along with
China, has used its veto power in the Security Council three
times to block Western-backed resolutions condemning Assad and
intended to press him to end the violence.
Russia has also said it will not allow a repeat in Syria of
what happened in 2011 in Libya, where NATO air strikes helped
rebels topple Muammar Gaddafi after Moscow let a U.N. resolution
authorising military intervention pass by abstaining.
