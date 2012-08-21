MOSCOW Aug 21 Russia and China agree that
violations of international law and the United Nations charter
are impermissible, Russian news agencies quoted Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov as saying on Tuesday, a warning to the West not to
take unilateral action on Syria.
Russia and China base their diplomatic cooperation on "the
need to strictly adhere to the norms of international law and
the principles contained in the U.N. Charter, and not to allow
their violation," Interfax quoted Lavrov as saying at a meeting
with Chinese State Councillor Dai Bingguo.