MOSCOW Aug 6 Russia's embassy in Syria denied the ambassador had issued any statement on President Bashar al-Assad's health on Monday, dismissing the veracity a message on Twitter that had quoted the envoy as suggesting Assad might have been killed.

"Our ambassador said nothing of the sort," embassy press attache Artyom Savelyev said by telephone from Damascus. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Melissa Akin,; Editing by Timothy Heritage)